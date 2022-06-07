Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand $34, more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand for $33.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked for this charging stand. Designed to power your iPhone 12 or 13 series smartphone and a pair of AirPods at the same time, you’ll find this 2-in-1 stand will tidy up your side table or desk quite easily. It dishes out 7.5W of power from the MagSafe charger up top and has a 5W pad on the base to power your AirPods. The MagSafe puck itself is suspended in the air and allows your iPhone to be held at the perfect angle to take a call, chat on FaceTime, or control Apple Music while charging. All you’ll have to do is supply your own 20W USB-C wall adapter to use this 2-in-1 charger, making it quite easy to set up once it arrives.

The Syncwire Wireless Charging Stand is designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series (7.5W on top) and AirPods (5W on bottom). It charges at the same speed as the original MagSafe wireless charger and fully charges the iPhone 13 Pro in about 2.5 hours. For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included). Use Syncwire Magnetic Wireless Charger with a MagSafe case or without a phone case to get an optimal charging experience. Using a non-magnetic phone case will weaken the magnetic connection between the phone and the charging stand and cause it to drop. Be aware that accessories such as metal, cardholders, ring holders, etc. can interfere with charging.

