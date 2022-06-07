LEGO’s upcoming 400-piece Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader set revealed ahead of summer launch

Over the past few weeks, the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup has begin to solidify, with only a few builds remaining to lock-in the entire lineup. Today, we’re getting a first look at yet another one of these upcoming kits, with LEGO set number 75334 bringing the Obi-Wan vs Vader battle from the most recent episode of Kenobi to brick-built form.

LEGO Obi-Wan Vader vs set revealed

Joining all of the other creations that we’ve seen revealed on the LEGO Star Wars front ahead of August, one more summer set is joining the lineup today. Arriving as kit number 75334, 9to5Toys was first able to report on the upcoming Obi-Wan vs Vader set back in May, and now we’re getting a first look.

Stacking up to 408 pieces, the new creation will arrive at the $49.99 price point. But that’s all old news. Our original description detailed what to expect, but now a blurry, yet nonetheless first look has arrived. Also fair warning, spoilers ahead if you aren’t caught up with Kenobi.

Detailed in the single photo shared with 9to5Toys, the new LEGO 75334 Obi-Wan vs Vader set will be recreating the battle between the two former Jedi shown off in episode three of Kenobi. We had originally expected this build to be themed around Mustafar, but after the recent Disney+ episode it is clear this one draws inspiration from the unnamed planet.

As for the build in LEGO set 75334, I use the word inspiration very heavily, as the over 400 included pieces aren’t really amounting to all too much. The set is pretty much just a dull gray rocky base with some builds on top that recreate the scene from the show of Vader pulling Kenobi into the pit of fire.

There are some redeeming aspects about the set, which are almost entirely focused around the included minifigures. Of course with a name like Obi-Wan vs Vader, the LEGO set number 75334 will include both of the figures. Obi-Wan is going to be exclusive to the set and different than the version included in the Inquisitor Transport Scythe kit.

Vader is also getting a new design which largely focuses on a refreshed head to fit with the timeline of this being only a decade after Anakin’s transformation into the mechanical Sith Lord. He notably has arm printing at one of the more affordable price points for a minifigure version, but doesn’t have the accurate red eyes that the box art shows off.

There’s also a pair of other figures, one of which is also an exclusive. Making their debut in episode three of Kenobi, the Ned-B droid is getting a LEGO version that looks lovely from the blurry photo. The final figure in the LEGO Obi-Wan vs. Vader is the undercover Imperial Officer Tala Durith, which looks to be exclusive to the set. But it’s hard to tell with the printing so far. Expect an official answer once we see the full reveal from the LEGO Group.

Joining the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup in August

As of now, the only thing up in the air about the new LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Vader is its official debut date. We’re expecting to see the new LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 set revealed tomorrow during the weekly Obi-Wan Wednesdays showcase that we’ve been seeing as of late. It should be joining the lineup on August 1 like the rest of the recently announced sets, but there is no telling if it will be available for pre-order ahead of time like the four builds currently up for grabs right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Alright, I know we’re still waiting on official, high-resolution photos. But this has to be the most boring sets from the LEGO Group in recent memory, let alone for a Star Wars creation. If the recent announcement of price increases later this fall weren’t enough to show that the LEGO Group is toying with builders, releasing such an uninspired build based around a hot new series like Kenobi just doesn’t seem to fit with the company’s motto of only the best is good enough.

I suppose there is a lot to like about the minifigures in the set, and that is certainly one of the redeeming aspects of this LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader set. But otherwise, I honestly can’t say there’s anything of value from the build itself. Even younger LEGO fans will likely find this one to be less engaging than the $20 Duel sets we’ve had in recent memory.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!