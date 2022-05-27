Pre-order LEGO’s four upcoming Star Wars summer sets: Obi-Wan, BD-1, Andor, more

Throughout this week, several upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets have been revealed ahead of launching later this summer. Ahead of time, four of these new LEGO Star Wars kits are going up for pre-order. Including two creations from Kenobi, as well as the first build from Andor and a buildable BD-1, all of the details are down below.

LEGO Star Wars pre-order go live ahead of summer

9to5Toys has been reporting on the upcoming lineup of LEGO Star Wars sets due out this summer for quite some time, and now four of these creations are available for pre-order. Arriving on August 1 across the board, you can now lock-in your orders ahead of time.

LEGO Star Wars sets have had a history of selling out as of late right at launch, and so if you’re worried about missing out on any of the sets, Kenobi, Andor, or otherwise, it’s worth securing your orders now.

LEGO Inquisitor Transport Scythe – pre-order now

First up for the new sets is the most expensive creation from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup. Arriving from Kenobi, the new Inquisitor Transport Scythe is the villain’s ship from the series and arrives with 924 pieces. With a sleek black design and interior room, there’s folding wings and an all-around unique build as far as LEGO Star Wars ships are concerned.

Though the real star of the show for the upcoming set has to be the minifigures. As of now, all four of the inclusions are exclusive to the Inquisitor Transport Scythe. Leading the way is Obi-Wan himself who rocks an updated look for his older self in the Disney+ show, but you’re also getting three of the Inquisitors. All of that justifies the $99.99 price point.

LEGO BD-1 – pre-order now

Next up in the lineup departs from the playset-style builds in favor of a new display-worthy set. Delivering this year’s buildable droid, the upcoming BD-1 will be joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup this summer and is now available for pre-order ahead of time.

This one also enters at the $99.99 price point, but trades in all of the minifigures for a much larger build. Stacking up to 1,062 pieces, the buildable droid arrives out of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and stands over 12 inches tall with posable legs and a movable head. Not to mention plenty of greebles built into the lovable life-sized droid.

LEGO Andor Ambush on Ferrix – pre-order now

Just revealed earlier today, the $69.99 price point is giving LEGO builders yet another Star Wars set to pre-order this summer. Marking the first Andor set, the upcoming Ambush on Ferrix set assembles one of the more unique builds we’ve seen from a galaxy far, far away as of late with three minifigures in tow. With 679 pieces, the set mainly assembles an Imperial transport Mobile Tac-Pod ship to go alongside a speeder bike side build.

Then you’re getting the three characters, all of which are exclusive to the set. Headlined by Cassian Andor, given this is based around his series after all, there is also Luthen Rael and Syril Karn to round out the creation.

LEGO Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter – pre-order now

Last up is the most affordable set from the LEGO Star Wars summer wave that is currently available for pre-order. Marking the only set from the collection that isn’t a first for the LEGO Group, the upcoming Obi-Wan Jedi Starfighter makes for just the latest version of the ship so far. Bringing the Delta-6 ship into brick-built form yet again, this version stacks up to 282 pieces

Alongside Obi-Wan himself who leads the way on the minifigure front, there is also an all-new and very highly-anticipated Taun We figure. This is the first time the LEGO Group has delivered a Kaminoan in any capacity, making the $29.99 price tag of the set even more notable.

As for what the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup has in-store, our previous report fills you in on the rest. We’re still waiting on quite a few other creations to be revealed, and these are some of the most exciting ones of the batch! So catch up on all the other news right here.

