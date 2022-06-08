Sony’s karaoke-ready Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker hits Amazon low at $298 ($100+ off)

Focus Camera (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Sony X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker for $298 shipped. This one regularly fetches $500 at Best Buy where it is marked down to $300 but is typically closer to $400 or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least $100 off and at the lowest price we have tracked there just ahead of your summer get togethers. This is an 1P66-rated water and dustproof speaker with up to 30 hours of battery life and your typical Bluetooth streaming capabilities. It also delivers side-mounted LED light rings for ambiance, USB device charging, and you can unleash “your inner pop star with mic/guitar rear input” for karaoke action. More details below.

Another notable option that won’t cost you as much in the party speaker category is the Samsung MX-T40 Sound Tower. This one delivers a more vertical form-factor without the convenient carrying handle, but produces an impressive 300W of power with LED party lighting, bi-directional sound, and more at $148. You can also step up to the karaoke-ready MX-T50 model ins Amazon renewed condition for $239 shipped.

Alongside this ongoing deal on JBL's vibrant Jr. Pop waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $15, we have several other notable Bluetooth speaker deals to browse through below as well:

Bose Portable Smart Speaker at lowest price of the year of $349

Bose’s aluminum SoundLink Revolve+ speaker now $149

Google Nest Mini smart speaker sees first discount of the year at $30

Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare discount to $143

Sony X-Series Bluetooth Party Speaker features:

Take powerful party sound everywhere you go with the rugged SRS-XG500 Wireless Speaker. Up to 30 hours of battery life and IP66 water and dust resistance make sure the music keeps on going. Play your favorite tracks with the crisp, clear sound of X-Balanced speakers, and keep the mood just right with the subtle glow of the LED ring lighting.

