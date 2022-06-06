JBL’s vibrant Jr. Pop waterproof Bluetooth speaker with light show now $15 (Reg. $40)

Woot is now offering the JBL Jr. Pop Waterproof Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 like they currently go for at Amazon, this is up to 62% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen them drop below $20 at Amazon. These vibrant ultra-portable speakers are great for younger kids with a rubberized shell to protect them against bumps, drops, and scratches. The usual wireless streaming over Bluetooth is in place here as well as 5 hours of battery life and an IPX7 waterproof rating that works nicely at the pool or beach. The strap is also a notable way keep a hold of the mini speaker or to snap it onto a backpack alongside “some disco lighting around the camp fire with the fun built-in light mode.” More details below.

JBL Jr. Pop Bluetooth speaker features:

Party like a Popstar with the JBL Jr. Pop Waterproof Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Whether on the hiking trail, at the beach, or around the camp fire, you don’t need to worry because it because it’s built with durable materials and is fully IPX7 waterproof. It’s packed with a rechargeable battery to enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime. You can even add in some disco lighting around the camp fire with the fun built-in light mode.

