Bose’s aluminum water resistant SoundLink Revolve+ speaker now $149 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

The official Bose eBay store is now offering its Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker for $149 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally launching at $300, this is now one of the most affordable Bose speakers you’ll find outside of the smaller ultra-portable models like the new SoundLink Flex. Amazon’s new model listing has the SoundLink Revolve+ up to at over $300, for comparison’s sake. While it might not be the latest and greatest, or the most feature-rich solution from the brand – that honor goes to the Bose Portable Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2 that’s now $50 off – it still delivers that sort of mid-sized Bose audio for much less. It features 360-degree audio with built-in mics for conference calling as well as a flexible fabric-wrapped handle, an aluminum body, and IPX4 water resistance. Up to 16 hours of battery life are joined by the world class Bose refurbishment process as well as a solid 2-year warranty. More details below. 

For something more affordable, take a look at the deal we spotted on Belkin’s whole home audio-ready AirPlay 2 Alexa speaker. This one is now marked down to $90 shipped for today only (up to $110 off) with voice command support as well as a built-in wireless Qi pad charger and the ability to link with other smart speakers for a whole home audio setup. You can get all of the details in today’s coverage

If it’s the cinematic desktop speakers you’re after, we also spotted a $120 price drop go live on Razer’s Nommo Pro THX 2.1 gaming speakers and sub. Currently marked down to $480 shipped at Amazon, this is one serious upgrade to your gaming rig that’s now a whole lot less expensive than it was yesterday. Our hands-on review will give you a better idea of what you’re in for and you’ll find all of the details on today’s price drop right here

This true 360° speaker was engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. That means, when everyone stands around it, everyone gets the same experience. If you set it near a wall, sound will radiate and reflect around the room, immersing you in that same feeling you felt at your favorite concert. And with a flexible handle, it’s designed to go wherever you want to bring the music.

