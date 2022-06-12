Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh routers start at $72 courtesy of Amazon discounts

Amazon currently offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $169 shipped. At $1 under our previous mention, you’re looking at a $31 discount from the usual $200 price tag as well as the second-best discount of the year. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on the single node Google Wifi package. Now sitting at $71.82, is $13 below our previous mention and a great option to consider for those who need less coverage. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached from the usual $100 going rate as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Whether you’re looking for a new handset or want to upgrade the thermostat with an Assistant-enabled offering, there are plenty of Google discounts still live this weekend worth paying mind to. A rare offer on the Pixel 6 Pro stands out amongst the rest and delivers $100 in savings alongside the best price yet of $799 with its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and Google Tensor chipset along for the ride.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

