What to expect from LEGO CON 2022: Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum, more

The LEGO Group will be holding its second-ever virtual summer showcase this weekend to give builders a first look at upcoming creations. LEGO CON 2022 will be back this Saturday after an underwhelming event last year. Will livestream actually be worth tuning into this year? Head below for all of our expectations on LEGO CON 2022 and what’s been announced so far.

When is LEGO CON?

Following up last year’s infamous event, the second annual LEGO CON is slated to go live this upcoming weekend on Saturday, June 18 2022. Those looking to tune into the virtual event will be able to log onto LEGO’s website in order to check out all of the brick-built action. Everything will go live from the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, starting at 12 p.m. EST when the event begins broadcasting.

What to expect from LEGO CON

As for what’s in store from the showcase this year, things are beginning to cement as to just what the LEGO Group will have ready to go. Come the weekend, we can expect to see plenty of different new releases from all kinds of different themes. Packed into the 2-hour event, there will be reveals from LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and even new lineups like Disney’s Avatar.

All eyes on summer Star Wars sets

On the Star Wars front, which many fans are likely to tune in for exclusively, the expectations for LEGO CON 2022 is a bit up in the air. Back when the event was announced, builders were told we could expect to see new sets from a galaxy far, far away. Now that Star Wars Celebration has come and gone with the reveal of four new kits, it seems those are the ones we’ll be getting a look at come Saturday.

Though given that there are still a few more kits waiting to be revealed from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 wave, the stream could deliver on two of the more eagerly-awaited builds. Both the rumored AT-TE and Cade Bane’s Justifier are slated to arrive on August 1 with the rest of the builds, though we’re still waiting for a look at the two kits.

In any other case, LEGO CON 2022 will be offering an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes” look at the theme. So as far as expectations go, whether that means builders finally get to see those two new kits or not is still up in the air for this year’s LEGO CON.

LEGO CON 2022 expected to offer first look at new Avatar sets

One of the more interest reveals should be a first look at the upcoming LEGO Avatar lineup. No, not the popular animated series, the Disney one with aliens from the planet Pandora. 9to5Toys has been reporting on codename Coconut for all of 2022 so far. And now that LEGO CON 2022 is right around the corner, we should be seeing the first wave of sets from the LEGO Avatar theme.

Featuring all-new minifigures and molds to pull off the Na’vi and their signature look, there are four different sets launching later this fall. We can expect to see photos appear any day now ahead of the livestream, but here’s a breakdown ahead of time on the expect sets and their respective price points.

75571: $39.99 | 560 pieces

| 560 pieces 75572: $54.99 | 572 pieces

| 572 pieces 75573: $89.99 | 887 pieces

| 887 pieces 75574: $139.99 | 1,212 pieces

Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum full reveal to come

Marvel, on the other hand, is also going to be taking the virtual stage at LEGO CON 2022 with the reveal of a new set. Out of all the new creations we’re expecting to see, this will be the most likely to leak ahead of time, with the LEGO Group launching a new Sanctum Sanctorum set.

This will be in the same scale and design scheme as last year’s Daily Bugle, arriving as a massive and detailed version of the Sorcerer Supreme’s residence. The kit will be themed around several different MCU movies, with the recent Multi-Verse of Madness introducing some different Doctor Strange versions in minifigure form. Then there’s the Infinity War theming which includes some of Thanos’ henchmen, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and more.

While we wait for photo leaks or any other official details to emerge, this one will at the very latest be shown off come Saturday at LEGO CON 2022.

Ninjago

The Ninjago Expectations for LEGO CON 2022 are a bit more ominous. The company notes that fans should be ready for a “grand finale,” which very well could mean the end of the fan-favorite theme. Considering it has been going for well over a decade at this point, it makes sense that we could finally be seeing the theme and its companion animated series come to a close.

We can only hope that if this does end up being the case, that there is at least one more massive set to finish off the legacy of LEGO Ninjago. Last year, 9to5Toys was able to report on an expected expansion to the popular Ninjago City lineup, and LEGO CON 2022 could finally be the official reveal of final addition to the sprawling layout. But we’ll just have to wait until Saturday to officially see.

Alongside new set unveils, the LEGO CON 2022 event will also be interviewing set designers from the Minecraft theme, as well as Lydia Winters, the CBO of the game’s studio Mojang – expect to see insight into the process of turning a beloved video game into a physical building kit showcased at LEGO CON.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite what seems like a stacked roster of announcements, LEGO CON has a lot to live up to for 2022. Last year’s showcase left a bad taste in a lot of builders’ mouths, mine included, and so hopefully things will be different this time around. Though with more LEGO leaks than ever, 9to5Toys may just end up spoiling the fun ahead of time like we did last year.

