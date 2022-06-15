Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, MechaNika, Business Card Pro, more

Wednesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure you don’t miss out on this price drop on the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch with the always-on display not to mention all of our new Anker Amazon charging gear deals. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like The House of Da Vinci, Neo Monsters, MechaNika, 911 Operator, Mortal Crusade, Business Card Scanner Pro, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Alongside this ongoing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, today we saw the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch and its always-on display drop down to $236.50 shipped from the regular $299 price tag. On the Android-friendly accessory side of things, we are tracking notable deals on Belkin’s 5,000mAh BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank as well as Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD and a fresh batch of Anker Amazon charging gear deals from $16. Just be sure to scope out our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning as well. 

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened. So you begin your quest, your search for the truth. However, Leonardo’s workshop is full of puzzles, inventions, escape mechanisms and objects hidden in all corners of beautifully decorated rooms. You’ll need to use all of your brain cells to find out what’s really going on!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

