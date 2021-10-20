Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

Following the release of the H3 and H3 Hybrid headsets, Epos is back with a more premium headset to replace the GSP 500/600 line. The new Epos H6Pro comes in open or closed acoustic flavors with a great assortment of colors, but it carries a hefty price of $180 for a wired headset. So what does it have to offer for that price? Be sure to hit the video to see all the details.

Epos H6Pro: model intro

Epos has two different versions of this headset. One is closed back and one is open back like we have here. Typically, open-back headphones offer a wider soundstage, thanks to the ability for sound to move around the earcups more. Open-back headsets also let in more room noise, so if you often game in a loud environment that you want to block out, you should probably opt for the closed-back version of this headset.

Design overview

Epos has also made the H6Pro available in three different colorways. There is a Sebring black, ghost white, and this gorgeous racing green. I’ve got to hand it to Epos – they’ve always had some of the most interesting color options for gaming headsets.

This colorway features a dark green primary color with tasteful gold accents around the volume dial, headband, and a few on the mic arm as well.

Epos carries their headset design language from the H3 and H3 Hybrid into the H6pro with hinged earcups.

Epos has also included two cables to use with the H6Pro. A 3.5mm TRRS cable enables use with consoles and mobile devices. The other cable is intended for PCs with dual 3.5mm connections for audio and the microphone. This always makes headsets more versatile, and instead of a clunky adapter or extender to change the headset from dual 3.5mm connectors on a PC to a single 3.5mm, it’s just a quick swap of a cable.

On the left earcup is the large but removable mic. It has a handy magnetic attachment that makes installation and removal super easy, and Epos has also included two plates to cover up the mounting point when the mic is removed for a clean look that fits at or away from the battlestation.

Epos H6Pro: Video

Epos H6Pro: comfort

Weighing in at just over 300g with the mic attached, the H6pro feels light. There’s a weird balance between having a headset feel lightweight and feeling heavier to give confidence in the materials and build quality. With other peripherals, often heavier feels more durable, but when it comes to headsets you want something lightweight that you can wear all day, and Epos has delivered on that front.

The earpads on the open and closed models are slightly different. On the open-back model that we have, the earpads are more ventilated to allow sound to move around more than the closed version.

Covered in a soft cloth, the earpads are thick to provide a good seal and conform to different shaped heads. The cups are large so my ears don’t make contact with the driver covers. The material is also comfortable for long gaming sessions.

The soft headband is wrapped in a leatherette material and was comfortable for long gaming sessions thanks to that lightweight design.

Simple controls

As a wired headset, controls on the H6Pro are pretty simple. On the right earcup, we have the volume dial, which is larger than that on the older H3. While it’s bigger and easier to find and rotate, I’m still not the biggest fan of this inset dial design. It’s not very intuitive like a dial that you can grab and move. But it’s harder to accidentally bump, so maybe that’s the intention with this design.

Mic test

With a simple flip-up-to-mute design, Epos keeps things nice and natural-sounding with the microphone. It won’t give a broadcast-quality sound to it right out of the box like a condenser or dynamic streaming mic. I do think it leans more toward clear communication, but it isn’t nearly as thin as many gaming headsets mics that we’ve listened to in the past.

How does it sound?

While I haven’t been able to test the closed-back version of the H6Pro, the open back does have a wide soundstage with detailed audio. When playing Warzone and Tarkov, directional audio is easy to pinpoint. But Epos hasn’t made the sound profile boring, as they’ve added some nice thick bass to keep things exciting.

Compared to the Philips Fidelio X3 headphones that haven’t left my desk since their review, the H6Pro is noticeably darker. Lows and mids are both more prevalent on the Epos when compared to the Philips, giving it a different sound when listening to music, but also a more impactful sound when gaming.

This tuning is intentional from Epos to accentuate critical frequencies for gunshots, footsteps, and clear communications without muddying up any one area of the spectrum.

And while the soundstage is nice and wide with an open sound for a gaming headset, the Philips Fidelio X3 still takes the prize here.

I never noticed darker sound when I was gaming on Warzone or Escape from Tarkov, but when I swapped over to listening to music, it was immediately noticeable. The H6Pro still keeps things very tidy in the lows and mids without getting boomy and I never found the lows to crowd the mids or make them muddy. The low end remains tight for both explosions and bass hits in pop tracks. When listening to music, I did find myself turning the headphones up louder to get a little more presence out of the high end.

I also compared the H6Pro to the $80 Turtle Beach Recon 500 because if it costs twice as much as another wired headset it should sound better, right? And there is a noticeable difference. Once again, on the open-back headset at least, the soundstage is wider and the sound much more detailed in general. Picking out individual sounds was much easier on the Epos. The Recon is also boomier overall with more low-end than the Epos. For clarity on the battlefield, I would absolutely choose the H6Pro.

Combined with the EPOS GSX300

I did most of my listening through the flat profile on the Epos GSX 300 external sound card, but one great benefit here is that you can tweak the EQ for the H6Pro headset for listening to music or gaming. With a boost to the high end and a slight reduction in the mids, the H6Pro got closer to what I was accustomed to for listening to music.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $180 for a wired headset, Epos is asking for a premium price. But, with an attractive and comfortable design matched with a wide soundstage and detailed audio, it delivers a great gaming experience. The mic sounds great and it also looks great when the mic is removed.

In that price range, the H6Pro is going up against some heavy wireless hitters as well like the Blackshark V2 Pro from Razer and the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless. The H6Pro does offer wider and more detailed audio, but if you’re looking for the convenience of wireless, both the Razer and Corsair are great picks for the price.

