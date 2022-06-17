Android app deals of the day: Game of Life, Monopoly, Clue, Doom & Destiny, and more

Your Friday edition of the best Android app deals is now live and waiting for you down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out the new low we spotted on the Google Pixel 6 Pro as well today’s Amazon price drop available on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 ANC earbuds while you’re at it. Our app collection features some classic board games including The Game of Life, Monopoly, Clue, and Battleship as well as Doom & Destiny Advanced, the SHAZE puzzler, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

A new all-time low is now live on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and joining the best price we have tracked this year on the TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone at $400 shipped. We also spotted a big-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC and Qi charging action on top of today’s add-on offers including Samsung’s new T7 rubberized portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Game of Life:

Attend college, accept a job and play minigames in this interactive app that is fun for the whole family. Watch as board piece characters come to life and make their way through the various stages of life on this spectacular, 3D animated reworking of the familiar physical board.

