HORI Pikachu Headset new low at $34, plus PowerA and 8Bitdo controllers, more from $10.50

Amazon has now kicked off a new gaming accessory sale featuring everything from PowerA and PDP SWitch controllers to HORI headsets, 8Bitdo gear, and more. One standout is the HORI Pikachu Headset for Nintendo Switch from $34.30 shipped. Regularly up to $55, this is up to 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find a new Amazon all-time low on the white set and the black variant is within $1 of the best price ever. Features include the officially licensed and collectible Pokémon designs alongside a detachable, flexible mic as well as onboard volume and mute controls. A splitter mixer is used for the Nintendo Switch Online App and you’ll also find the W-FIT headband “for comfort” with soundproofing ear cups. Head below the rest of today’s Amazon gaming accessory deals.

Amazon gaming accessory deals:

Browse through the rest of the Amazon gaming accessory deals starting from $10.50 Prime shipped right there. Then go swing by today’s console game roundup for deals on Forza Horizon 5, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2, and much more.

HORI Pikachu Headset features:

W-FIT headband for comfort, soundproofing ear cups

Includes Splitter/Mixer for Nintendo Switch Online App

Detachable flexible mic, & onboard volume/muting controls

Includes Splitter/Mixer for Nintendo Switch Online App

Officially Licensed by Nintendo & The Pokemon Company International

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!