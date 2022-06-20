Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $43.50, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $43.34 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, it is selling for $48 directly from Xbox and $45 at Best Buy. After getting a good look at the new Forza Motorsport in this month’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase, now’s your chance to land Horizon 5 in your collection at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It delivers a massive open-world map to explore with dynamic weather and several biomes across the jungles, coast lines, and farmlands of Mexico. You can get a full break down of what to expect in our feature piece right here and head below for more including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
***Summer Game Fest: COD MW2, Gotham Knights, more
***Square Enix showcase: 2nd part of FF VII remake trilogy, more
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy $30 (Reg. $40)
- Annapurna Interactive indie Xbox sale from $4
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise eShop $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $13 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Standard Edition: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Standard Edition: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
