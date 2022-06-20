Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $43.50, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $30, more

Justin Kahn -
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $43.34 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time low at nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, it is selling for $48 directly from Xbox and $45 at Best Buy. After getting a good look at the new Forza Motorsport in this month’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase, now’s your chance to land Horizon 5 in your collection at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It delivers a massive open-world map to explore with dynamic weather and several biomes across the jungles, coast lines, and farmlands of Mexico. You can get a full break down of what to expect in our feature piece right here and head below for more including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Nier Replicant Ver.1.224, Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

