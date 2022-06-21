Android app deals of the day: Lonely Hacker, Galaxy Genome, VPN Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best Android app deals are now live courtesy of Google Play and now sitting alongside solid price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8 starting from $200. Today’s app discounts are headlined by titles like The Lonely Hacker, Galaxy Genome [Space Sim], VPN Pro – Pay once for life, KNIGHTS, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing deals on its Wireless Charger Trio, we are now tracking Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8 starting from $200. On the accessory side of things, the Android-compatible Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller is now at a new all-time low alongside the best price in over a year on LaCie’s Rugged USB-C 5TB Portable Drive and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Lonely Hacker:

Live a customized and different adventure each time you submerge into the cybercrime world. You will learn every method used by modern hackers and dominate all the attack vectors, from the most common up to the most exclusive ones, known only by security experts and the most dangerous cybercriminals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 44% on JBL's Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $100
Moment’s new iPhone MagSafe mounts see first disc...
mophie’s 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand inc...
Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Hub sees rare dis...
GEN3 discounts all of its in-stock e-bikes to $899 in l...
Save 25% on MSI's Delta 15.6-inch Ryzen 7 Laptop
Expand your library with WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive ...
New Amazon Photos users can score a $20 credit ahead of...
Load more...
Show More Comments