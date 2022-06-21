Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables from $2, more

Woot is offering the Amazon Basics MFi-certified Lightning Cable in various lengths and quantities priced from $1.99 Prime shipped with the code CABLES at checkout. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. For comparison, the cable that’s on sale for $2 today goes for $9.50 at Amazon right now, with the Woot discount netting you 79% in savings. Coming in as MFi-certified, this cable is guaranteed to work with any iPhone or other Lightning-enabled device. It can support up to 2.4A of charging power and there’s also additional layers of protection in tow to help avoid fraying ends through use. There’s multiple lengths and even multi-packs available at Woot, just remember to use the code CABLES to redeem the lowest possible price for your selection.
This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).
An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying. Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion.
