Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, JUMANJI, KORG Kaossilator, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best deals on Android apps courtesy of Google are now ready and waiting. Just make sure you check out ongoing deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 as well as new price drops on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. As for the software discounts, highlights include Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy, JUMANJI: The Curse Returns, and KORG Kaossilator for Android. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best offers on Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now $500 off. We are also now tracking a $100 price drop on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with a detachable keyboard. On the add-on side of things, we are tracking a solid deal on 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card and alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C...
New Moment Anamorphic Lens adapter takes your existing ...
Early Prime Day savings bring Echo Frames 2nd Gen to ne...
Save 23% on Samsung's 5.1-channel soundbar and sub
Nomad refreshes AirTag keychain with new signature Horw...
Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless electric mower nears lo...
Expand your smart home with meross’ 4-pack of Ale...
Early Prime Day discount drops Amazon’s Halo Band...
Load more...
Show More Comments