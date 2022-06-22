Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, JUMANJI, KORG Kaossilator, more

Today’s best deals on Android apps courtesy of Google are now ready and waiting. Just make sure you check out ongoing deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 as well as new price drops on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. As for the software discounts, highlights include Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy, JUMANJI: The Curse Returns, and KORG Kaossilator for Android. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best offers on Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now $500 off. We are also now tracking a $100 price drop on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with a detachable keyboard. On the add-on side of things, we are tracking a solid deal on 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card and alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories:

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!