Smartphone Accessories: RapidX Wireless Charging Stand Portable Power Bank $44, more

Amazon is offering the RapidX Myport 10000mAh Power Bank and Wireless Charging Stand for $44.20 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal beats our last mention of $47 from March to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. While most portable batteries lay flat on a table when being used, this model offers a few unique features. To start with, the portable battery packs a 10000mAh capacity, can output 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to Android smartphones wirelessly, and there’s also 18W USB-C PD input/output should you need it. However, the unique part is is that when you’re at home, the battery has a vertical dock that doubles as a Qi wireless charging stand, fueling your smartphone and the battery at the same time.

MyPort is the ultimate triple threat of charging, by combining a phone stand, power bank, and wireless charger all in one. When at home or in the office, just prop your iPhone, Android, or other Qi-enabled device on the stand to effortlessly charge your device. The stand simultaneously provides easy, hands-free viewing and wireless charging of your mobile device. MyPort conveniently offers two charging options–either charge your tablet, phone or other device by connecting any USB or USB-C cable (for fast charging), or just rest your phone on the power bank for a wireless charging experience. Charge the battery pack and a wireless device simultaneously while using the Charging Stand

