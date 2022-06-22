Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is finally more affordable with $500 discount to low of $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $1,800, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings and a new all-time low at $100 under our previous discount. The elevated 512GB model is also $500 off and now sitting at $1,399.99. If you’d been waiting for a chance to finally bring home a flagship folding smartphone, today’s markdown makes the package a bit more affordable following the latest batch of rumors on what to expect from a predecessor. Even so, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Also on sale, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99. While you’d typically pay $1,000, today’s offer is delivering a match of the lowest price in 2022. As the more compact of Samsung’s recent foldable smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives with old school flip phone vibes centered around a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen that’s supplemented by a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Its Snapdragon 888 SoC powered the experience and pairs with dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

As far as other Samsung discounts are concerned, this week is also seeing its latest Galaxy S22 256GB smartphone fall to a new Amazon low. Right now, the elevated storage capacity is down to the same price as the entry-level model at $700, following a $150 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!