Android app deals of the day: Templar Battleforce, Kingdom Rush, Ticket to Ride, more

Thursday’s best deals on Android apps are now up for the taking. Just be sure to also scope out the offers we spotted on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G while it’s at a new all-time low and this deal on Sony’s 2022 LED 65-inch AirPlay 2 Google TV as well. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Iron Marines, Templar Battleforce RPG, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Iron Marines, Mystic Vale, Ticket to Ride, One Deck Dungeon, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play.

Today’s best Android app deals:

On top of ongoing price drops on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $500 off, this morning we spotted the Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G drop to a new all-time low at $700. And now joining our price drop on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, we have a new low on Sony’s 2022 LED 65-inch AirPlay 2 Google TV at $798, a solid deal on Crucial’s X8 anodized aluminum 1TB Portable SSD, and even more in our smartphone accessories.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Templar Battleforce RPG:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Piloting the Leviathan battle mechs, your mighty Templars will face hordes of terrifying xenos, rogue human factions, and the ancient Narvidian threat. Slash and blast your way across a deep and deadly sci-fi universe — waging war with cunning Scouts, righteous Soldiers, flamethrowing Hydras, specialized Engineers, deadly Sentry Turrets, and the indomitable Berserks. Create your own custom Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and deploy distinct strategies for your fireteams. Lead your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!