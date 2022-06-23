Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning Cables $13, more

AMONER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Sundix USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $16 for these cables and today’s deal makes it just $4.33 each, which is quite affordable when it comes to MFi-certified USB-C Lightning cables. If you’re still using USB-A for charging your iPhone, then it’s time to finally make the jump to USB-C. Upgrading to USB-C allows for you to charge at up to 20W when paired with a compatible charger. They also allow you to plug an iPhone or iPad into a MacBook without carrying any form of an adapter. Plus, with multiple sizes included, ranging from 3- to 10-feet, there’s bound to be a size here that fits whatever need you have.
More smartphone accessories:
- Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops to $84 with our exclusive code (Reg. $120)
- TORRAS Diamond Clear Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Case: $16 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Beats Studio3 ANC W1 headphones on sale for first time in months at $180 (Save $40)
- 2-pack 60W USB-C Cables: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C hubs, chargers, more from $10
- Andobil 7.5W MagSafe Car Phone Windshield Mount: $51 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 20ANAIJJ
- Early Prime Day savings bring Echo Frames 2nd Gen to new all-time lows at $150 off from $100
- RapidX Boosta 7.5W MagSafe 5000mAh Wireless Charger: $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Early Prime Day discount drops Amazon’s Halo Band to new 2022 low of $45 (Reg. $100)
- Andobil 13-inch Windshield/Dash/Air Vent Gooseneck Car Phone Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 20B3WQJI
- JBL’s regularly up to $150 workout-ready Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are down at $28
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go refuels your entire Apple kit at new all-time low of $140(Save $60)
- Score 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card storage for $68 (Reg. $80)
- Konnek 65W USB-C/A Dual Charger: $21 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Save 30% on OtterBox iPhone 13 case bundles with MagSafe chargers and more (2022 lows)
- Raycono 45W USB-C Car Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Pick up JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $100, more from $90
- 2-pack 3-foot USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables: $8.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Moment’s new iPhone MagSafe mounts see first discounts: Filmmaker Cage $110, more from $45
- YUWISS 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $11.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- mophie’s 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand includes snap ring adapter at low of $35
- OtterBox’s latest MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone Power Bank hits Amazon low at $36 (Reg. $70)
Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, efficient to transmit music, file, picture and video in short time. USB-C cable supports PD Charge. Type-C interface is much slim and thinner than normal charging cables, more suitable for miniaturization of increasing electronic products. Reversible connector simplifies the connection without checking direction.
The durable nylon fiber and alloy molded shell adds the elasticity and strength to defend external fraction and heavy usage. Thick copper wire ensures stable charging output. Built-in golden-plated layer and shielding shell have an efficient performance in preventing the magnetic signal from weakening the communication quality and WI-FI connection when in charging.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!