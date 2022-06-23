Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning Cables $13, more

AMONER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Sundix USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $16 for these cables and today’s deal makes it just $4.33 each, which is quite affordable when it comes to MFi-certified USB-C Lightning cables. If you’re still using USB-A for charging your iPhone, then it’s time to finally make the jump to USB-C. Upgrading to USB-C allows for you to charge at up to 20W when paired with a compatible charger. They also allow you to plug an iPhone or iPad into a MacBook without carrying any form of an adapter. Plus, with multiple sizes included, ranging from 3- to 10-feet, there’s bound to be a size here that fits whatever need you have.

Data delivery reaches to 480Mbps, efficient to transmit music, file, picture and video in short time. USB-C cable supports PD Charge. Type-C interface is much slim and thinner than normal charging cables, more suitable for miniaturization of increasing electronic products. Reversible connector simplifies the connection without checking direction.

The durable nylon fiber and alloy molded shell adds the elasticity and strength to defend external fraction and heavy usage. Thick copper wire ensures stable charging output. Built-in golden-plated layer and shielding shell have an efficient performance in preventing the magnetic signal from weakening the communication quality and WI-FI connection when in charging.

