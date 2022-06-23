KitchenAid’s Stainless Steel Compact Dish Rack just hit the Amazon 2022 low at $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the 16-inch KitchenAid Stainless Steel Wrap Compact Dish Rack for $45.80 shipped. Regularly $70, it more typically sells for between $54 and $60 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in nearly a year at Amazon. This offer is also matched at Walmart and comes within about $5 of the all-time low. A notable option for folks looking for some extra drying space and to keep things organized on the countertop, it has enough capacity for up to nine dinner plates, five cups, cutlery, and more. The flatware caddy is removable for easy cleaning and to expand drying space for larger items alongside an angled drainboard and rust-resistant wire frame surrounded by the brushed stainless steel panels. More details below.

While you won’t get the stainless steel KitchenAid treatment, a more affordable solution comes by way of this Naturous Dish Rack. It delivers a 2-tier setup, anti-slip foot cushions, and a drainboard that comes in at under $20 Prime shipped.

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Compact Dish Rack features:

SPACE SAVER: compact design minimizes countertop usage and holds up to 9 dinner plates, five cups and more

REMOVABLE FLATWARE CADDY: features 3 compartments and pops out to increase drying space when you need it

SMART DESIGN: brushed stainless steel panels give the rack a sleek, modern look

ANGLED DRAINBOARD: designed to drain excess water directly into the sink

RUST-RESISTANT: coated wire frame protects dishware

