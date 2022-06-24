New Amazon all-time lows hit LG’s entry-level 2022 model 4K TVs with AirPlay 2 from $357

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows and some of the first price drops on LG’s entry-level 2022 model 4K TVs. The LG 65-inch Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV is now available at $596.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon a few months ago at $647, typically sells for $650 at Best Buy where it is going for $600, and today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked. It might not be the highest-end model in LG’s latest stable of 2022 4K televisions but it does deliver direct access to your streaming services alongside a 4K (2160p) display, support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming and pair of USB jacks. The a5 Gen5 AI processor is joined by the LG voice remote and its game optimizer hub. Head below for additional size options.

Alongside new all-time lows on the higher-end 2022 65-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV, the brand’s very first 4K OLED 48-inch 120Hz gaming monitor, and the limited-edition Star Wars C2 OLED TVs, you’ll find more of the first price drops on its entry-level 2022 TVs below:

Dive into our launch coverage of the 2022 model LG OLED TVs, then check out the early Prime Day offers on even more affordable 4K Fire TV editions displays from from Insignia, Toshiba, and Amazon’s in-house offerings. Prices start from $200 on 4K models and $90 on HD variants with up to $700 in savings and everything is organized for you right here.

LG UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV features:

Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K. Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels with.

