LG’s latest 65-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $2,097 ($400+ off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV at $2,096.99 shipped. Regularly $2,500 and currently marked down to $2,100 at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since release at $403 off. This model features LG’s latest self-lit OLED pixels on a 4K (2160p) display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and plenty of voice command action with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Alongside AirPlay 2 streaming and built-in Wi-Fi, it also features the LG Game Optimizer, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and VRR for a solid console companion and to handle fast-paced real-time action. Get a closer look at the 2022 LG TV lineup right here and head below for more details. 

In case you missed it, the early Prime Day 2022 deals are already starting to go live including up to $700 off 4K smart Fire TV edition displays. These models can be a great way to land a sizable entertainment center or guest room display for less with models from Toshiba and Best Buy’s Insignia brand joining Amazon’s in-house displays now starting from $90. Everything is waiting for you right here

You’ll find even more gear for your theater setup organized in our dedicated guide, including LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector, but you’ll want to browse through our Prime Day 2022 hub as well. Alongside the already live price drops in the early sale events, there are plenty of notable programs and promotions to land you some free credit to maximize your savings ahead of the July 12 kick-off date. From the Stampcard $10 credit to the $20 you can land for using Amazon Photos, there is plenty of free cash getting thrown around right now. 

LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 4K Smart TV features:

  • VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more
  • OLED EVO: Our self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter
  • a9 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching

