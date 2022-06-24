Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Tempest, Majesty Fantasy Kingdom, more

Your Friday edition of the best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting below. Today’s software offers are joined by solid price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the Wear OS Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch, and these deals on Google Pixel 6 cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Muse Dash, Tempest, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Ant Raid, Grand Prix Story, and more. Head below the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

While deals on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G continue this weekend, today we spotted the Wear OS Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch at a new 2022 low. That offer joins discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC and Qi charging from $91.50 as well as all of today’s add-on offers including these Google Pixel 6 Cases down at $25.50 and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Lovely girls or rhythmic music? If there’s a place for you to have them both…It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game. Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!! What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game…Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win?

