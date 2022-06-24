Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max case + 2 glass screen protectors $4.50, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 12 Pro Max Case with 2-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $4.49 with the code JWZBCO5M at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $9 at Amazon, today’s deal makes it particularly affordable to protect your smartphone. This is basically the best way to protect all aspects of your smartphone with one simple purchase. The case is slim yet protective with a hybrid grip and the two pieces of tempered glass keep your screen from getting scratched. Plus, since there are two in the package, should one get scratched itself or crack, there’s another to install right away, ensuring your device stays protected all the time.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch SE 44mm is as affordable as it gets with $100 discount down to $209 low
- INIU 45W USB-C PD 15000mAh Portable Battery: $26 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm with cellular falls to new all-time low at Amazon, now $403 ($126 off)
- LISEN Dashboard and Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- IK’s all-in-one ring light, mic, and smartphone grip tripod content creator rig now $50 (50% off)
- INIU 60W USB-C/A Car Charger: $13.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Denon’s Home 150 Wireless speaker has built-in Alexa and AirPlay 2 support at 2022 low of $199
- ESR HaloLock Shift and CryoBoost MagSafe wireless charging stands at new lows from $40
- UGREEN Bluetooth 5.0 3.5mm Aux Transmitter and Receiver: $21 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops to $84 with our exclusive code (Reg. $120)
- TORRAS Diamond Clear Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Case: $16 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Beats Studio3 ANC W1 headphones on sale for first time in months at $180 (Save $40)
- 2-pack 60W USB-C Cables: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Satechi Summer Sale takes up to 75% off aluminum USB-C hubs, chargers, more from $10
- Andobil 7.5W MagSafe Car Phone Windshield Mount: $51 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 20ANAIJJ
- Early Prime Day savings bring Echo Frames 2nd Gen to new all-time lows at $150 off from $100
- RapidX Boosta 7.5W MagSafe 5000mAh Wireless Charger: $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Early Prime Day discount drops Amazon’s Halo Band to new 2022 low of $45 (Reg. $100)
- Andobil 13-inch Windshield/Dash/Air Vent Gooseneck Car Phone Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code 20B3WQJI
- JBL’s regularly up to $150 workout-ready Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are down at $28
ESR iPhone 12 Pro Max Case and Tempered Glass features:
- Only compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 inch
- Includes 1 hybrid grip case and 2 tempered glass screen protectors
- Shock absorbing corners and grippy sides help prevent and protect against drops
- The tempered glass screen protector and raised edges defend your screen
- After putting on case ensure corners and sides are fully on and buttons and cutouts are properly aligned
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!