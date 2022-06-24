Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max case + 2 glass screen protectors $4.50, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 12 Pro Max Case with 2-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $4.49 with the code JWZBCO5M at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $9 at Amazon, today’s deal makes it particularly affordable to protect your smartphone. This is basically the best way to protect all aspects of your smartphone with one simple purchase. The case is slim yet protective with a hybrid grip and the two pieces of tempered glass keep your screen from getting scratched. Plus, since there are two in the package, should one get scratched itself or crack, there’s another to install right away, ensuring your device stays protected all the time.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

ESR iPhone 12 Pro Max Case and Tempered Glass features:

Only compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 inch

Includes 1 hybrid grip case and 2 tempered glass screen protectors

Shock absorbing corners and grippy sides help prevent and protect against drops

The tempered glass screen protector and raised edges defend your screen

After putting on case ensure corners and sides are fully on and buttons and cutouts are properly aligned

