Skagen’s prev-gen Falster 3 smartwatch runs Wear OS at $156 (2022 low, Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the previous-generation Skagen Connected Falster 3 Gen 5 Smartwatch for $156.09 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is a new 2022 low at $44 off, while delivering one of the first notable offers this year. You’re also looking at the lowest price since last May. This may not be Skagen’s latest smartwatch, but the Faster 3 still arrives with multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features here as well, alongside a circular touchscreen display with a stainless steel housing. Wear OS is at the center of the experience here, and you’ll find a leather band complementing the rest of the package.

Compared to the newer Gen 6 offering, the featured deal packs much of the same form-factor and design. Nearly all of the fitness tracking features align, with the own downside to the discounted model being a lack of Blood Oxygen monitoring. So if you can live without that and the improved chipset, today’s price cut is definitely worth the added savings. Especially at nearly 50% less.

While it’s not quite as affordable as the lead deal, today also saw a notable Apple Watch SE discount go live to end the week. Delivering all of Apple’s notable fitness functionality, today’s offer drops the wearable down to just $209 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour.

