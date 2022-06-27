Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Raiders of the North Sea, Severed, LÒMÒGRAPH, more

It’s time to kick the week off with Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today also brought some fresh price drops on Apple gear including its official leather Link band, this offer on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros, and a new Amazon low on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models. On the app side of things we are tracking notable discounts on titles like Raiders of the North Sea, Severed, Locker Pro, LÒMÒGRAPH, and an ongoing low on Parallels Desktop 17. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Winterlore II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker·: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Scoring Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cardflow+ by Qrayon: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17: $60 (Reg. $25% off)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $15, ASTRAL CHAIN $42, Hades $15, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waay: Learn music theory: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell Zen+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $1 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $5 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Raiders of the North Sea:

It’s Raiding Season! Plunder your way to Viking adventure in the digital adaptation of the award-winning worker-placement board game! In Raiders of the North Sea, players assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame. Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea! Assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame! Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea in this digital adaptation of the award-winning board game!

