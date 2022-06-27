Workout in peace with Jaybird’s Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds at low of $130 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 13% discount, or $20 in savings, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for these earbuds. Whether you’re working out or just want some quiet while working or reading, these Jaybird earbuds deliver distraction-free listening with active noise cancellation and a fitness-ready body that will stay in your ears. When coupled with the Qi-enabled case, the Vista 2 earbuds will see over 24 hours of battery life for a full day or even multiple days of workouts with IP68 waterproofing and impact resistance. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t care for the wireless earbud experience, you can check out the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $50. These wireless headphones are fairly basic in nature with Bluetooth 5.0 allowing you to connect to nearly any mobile device for up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge with recharging back up in as little as 2 hours. You can even talk to your phone’s voice assistant by pressing the multi-function button on this headset. Want wireless earbuds but are worried about them falling out and becoming lost? Check out the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $70. The earbuds here are connected together which can decrease the chance of misplacing them with up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Though these are Beats, you can still use them with Android devices over Bluetooth with the built-in microphone allowing you to take calls or talk with your voice assistant.

Looking for some wireless speakers for your home? Check out this deal on the 2020 Denon Home 250 Wireless Speaker for $399, which is $100 in savings, or the 2020 Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker for $199, a 2022 low price. Both of these support AirPlay 2 alongside Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility.

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds features:

SURROUNDSENSE keeps you connected and aware of your surroundings. Wind-guarded mics monitor ambient noise so you can stay spatially aware without missing a beat.

EARTHPROOF DURABILITY IP68 waterproof, sweatproof, and dustproof, with MIL-STD 810G freeze, shock, and impact resistance.

DOUBLE-TAP CONTROL Double tap Vista 2 to easily switch between Active Noise Cancellation and SurroundSense or customize controls via the app.

24-HOUR BATTERY LIFE 8 hours of audio on a full charge, plus 16 more in the charging case, with a 5 minute quick charge offering an hour of play time.

