Twelve South refreshes leather BookBook cases for 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros

Today, Twelve South is launching the latest additions to its popular BookBook lineup. Redesigned for the recent M1 Pro MacBook Pro models, the signature vintage-inspired leather covers have been refreshed to carry Apple’s 14- and 16-inch machines with all of the expected premium designs in tow.

After refreshing its signature cover for the iPad mini 6 earlier in the year, Twelve South today is bringing the iconic stylings over to some of Apple’s latest Macs. Updating the BookBook V2 cover for both of the new M1 Pro MacBook models that launched late last year, Twelve South is applying all of its expected premium build to a new pair of devices.

In true BookBook fashion, the latest V2 cases are comprised of the same full-grain leather that we’ve praised in the past, with hand-stitched accenting further accentuating the build. Designed to look like a vintage book, which is where the cover gets its name, you’ll find a zippered design that can be opened to house either a 14- or 16-inch MacBook depending on the model. There’s also a small slot inside that can hold papers and other light documents underneath the main MacBook housing.

Alongside the leather itself on the outside that will develop a healthy patina over time, Twelve South also delivers a hardback cover and rigid spine for some added protection. There’s also some plush, velvety interior padding to keep things in place and ensure your MacBook Pro isn’t damaged when slid into your backpack or just carried around.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to bring home the 14- or 16-inch model, both of the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro covers clock in at $79.99. Each size of the new Twelve South BookBook case is now available to purchase from the company’s official site, as well as via Amazon. Today’s new M1 releases also join the ever-growing catalog of other BookBook cases from Twelve South, many of which we’ve reviewed in the past.

9to5Toys’ Take

Not everyone loves the vintage stylings that the Twelve South BookBook covers provide, but for anyone that does, these are going to be some notable ways to protect an M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Even if there’s nothing all too new aside from the sizing adjustments to house Apple’s latest pro-end MacBooks, the premium build and leather design has been a hit with us at 9to5 in the past, and we’re expecting much of the same with the new iterations.

