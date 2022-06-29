Indoor AeroGardens go 30% off in sitewide July 4th sale from $70, plus more from $11

AeroGarden has now kicked off its 2022 4th of July sale offering up to 30% off its entire collection of indoor gardens. Many of the deals are now matching or even lower on its official Amazon storefront with some highlights waiting for you down below. Now is a great time to jump into the brand’s simple indoor growing systems that require zero green thumb expertise to deliver year round, homegrown veggies, herbs, flowers, and more. Starting from $70 on the entry-level models, you’ll find our top picks from the AeroGarden 4th of July sale on its official site and Amazon down below.

AeroGarden 4th of July sale:

A great way to put your savings to work here is on customizing your your crop. While just about all of the models above ship with some of the brand’s easy-to-use seed pod kits, there are loads of options starting from $11 Prime shipped out there allowing you to put together your ideal collection of herbs, flowers, and veggies. While some are more expensive on the official site, others are now 30% off there as well for the holidays.

AeroGarden Harvest Garden features:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple

EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system

LED GROW LIGHTS – High performance, full Spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

IN HOME GARDEN SYSTEM – Grow fresh herbs & veggies all Year Round in this indoor herb garden. Always fresh, always local, always in season

