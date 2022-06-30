Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Rush Rally 3, Travel Tracker Pro, more

Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now live and waiting down below. We are now also tracking deals on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but for now it’s all about the app offers. Our collection of software discounts is now headlined on OK Golf, Rush Rally 3, Travel Tracker Pro – GPS, and Zelle Occult Adventure, among many others. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are now live and headlined by $200 off Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Just be sure to scope out this offer on the Google Nest Outdoor Cam while it’s $80 off as well as this deal on SanDisk’s aluminum 1,050MB/s portable 1TB G-DRIVE SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama. Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!