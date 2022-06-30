Google Pixel 6 Pro falls to new all-time low of $599 at Amazon (Save $300)

Update: Amazon now offers the Google Pixel 6 Pro for $599 shipped in Cloudy White. Down from $899, this is a new all-time low at 33% off and $181 below our previous mention.

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro for $779.99 shipped in all three colors. Down from the usual $899 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $119 off. Today’s offer is still one of the first unlocked discounts overall and beats our previous mention by $11. Google’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

A great addition to your new Pixel 6 Pro would be one of Google’s official cases. Currently sitting at under $30 each courtesy of Amazon, there are three different styles to mix and match with any of the actual Pixel colorways on sale above. In any case, these covers will protect your new handset with one of three different designs of shock-absorbing material that is made from 30% recycled plastics and the like.

Speaking of flagship Android smartphone, today also saw the best price to date go live on one of Samsung’s latest offerings. Packing a folding form-factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now sitting at $1,250 following a notable $550 price cut at Amazon.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

