Smartphone Accessories: 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Phone Mount $22.50 (25% off), more

ZeeHoo USA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount for $22.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally you’d spend $30 for this charger and today’s deal comes within $1.50 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Ready to ensure your smartphone stays charged while on-the-go, you’ll find that this car mount has an automatic opening and clamping design. This makes one-handed operating easier overall and allows you to easily set your phone and pull it out just the same. It uses a suction mount to attach to your windshield or dashboard and the built-in Qi charger can deliver 10W to Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhones, allowing you to charge while driving all without plugging in any cables.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case hits $39 at Amazon (Save 20%)
- Mifaso Wall Outlet Surge Protector with 15W USB-C/USB-A: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Twelve South July 4th sale delivers best prices of the year on Apple accessories at up to 60% off
- Syncwire Clear iPhone 13 Pro Case: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker with 20-hr. battery hits lowest price in months at $250 (Up to $50 off)
- CyvenSmart 60W USB-C Cable: $7.50 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart plugs drop to $36.50 for four (Reg. $50)
- LISEN 60W USB-C/A Dual Charger: $17 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- Save up to 30% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with USB-C and more starting at $17
- TAURI Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Case: $17 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Save on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, color bulbs, dimmer switches, more from $17 at Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Save on Apple’s official MagSafe charger for only the second time this year a $36.50
- LISEN iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Samsung’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo streamlines your nightstand at $62 (Reg. $90)
- ESR Mini 20W USB-C PD Charger: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- eufy’s new HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale P2 Pro tracks 16 metrics at low of $60 (Save $20)
- iWALK 7.5W MagSafe 20000mAh Portable Battery: $37.50 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic deliver Wear OS starting at $190 (Save $60+)
- Bestrix Smartphone Air Vent Car Mount: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Amazon Halo View fitness wearable with color display hits all-time low at $45 (Reg. $80)
- TOPGO Golf Cart/Bike Smartphone Holder: $23 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- These JBL wireless in-ear headphones with noise cancellation are now $75 (Reg. $150)
- Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger sees first Amazon discount to $20.50 (Reg. $25)
- JXMOX 60W 2-pack 0.5-foot USB-C to USB-C Cables: $6 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated with one hand and make everything easier and safer. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and provide a strong stable hold. A gentle touch on any sides of the quick release buttons,the arms would automatically open.When your phone is fully charged, the wireless car charger will automatically power off and last the life of battery of your phone.
2-IN-1 Design Combines the Qi Wireless Charger and a car phone holder.Wireless car charger offers fast charging for your phones and save you from the messing with cables and cases while driving.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!