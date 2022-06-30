Smartphone Accessories: 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Phone Mount $22.50 (25% off), more

ZeeHoo USA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount for $22.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally you’d spend $30 for this charger and today’s deal comes within $1.50 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Ready to ensure your smartphone stays charged while on-the-go, you’ll find that this car mount has an automatic opening and clamping design. This makes one-handed operating easier overall and allows you to easily set your phone and pull it out just the same. It uses a suction mount to attach to your windshield or dashboard and the built-in Qi charger can deliver 10W to Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhones, allowing you to charge while driving all without plugging in any cables.

Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated with one hand and make everything easier and safer. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and provide a strong stable hold. A gentle touch on any sides of the quick release buttons,the arms would automatically open.When your phone is fully charged, the wireless car charger will automatically power off and last the life of battery of your phone. 

2-IN-1 Design Combines the Qi Wireless Charger and a car phone holder.Wireless car charger offers fast charging for your phones and save you from the messing with cables and cases while driving. 

