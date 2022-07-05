Android app deals of the day: Townscaper, Kingdom Two Crowns, Heroes of Loot 2, more

Tuesday’s best deals on Android apps are now live and waiting for you down below. Scope out the offers live on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as a host of the brand’s microSD cards and portable SSD models on sale at Amazon. But for now we are moving on to the day’s best Android app offers including headliners Townscaper, Kingdom Two Crowns, Heroes of Loot 2, Neoteria, hocus 2, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at up to $176 off with new all-time lows, today Amazon kicked off a notable Samsung memory sale with solid price drops on microSD cards for your Android handsets as well as new lows on portable SSD models with deals starting from $20. From there, we have Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds with built-in Google Assistant at the lowest price ever, a solid discount on Ultimate Ears’ latest BOOM speakers, even more in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Townscaper:

Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of house on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper’s underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges and lush backyards, depending on their configuration.

