Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand $21, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Charger for $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this charger normally goes for $25 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year there. Made specifically to work with Apple’s iPhone 12 and 13 lineup, this charger delivers 7.5W of power to any Qi-enabled devices, though it won’t always snap in place like it will on MagSafe compatible smartphones. There’s a built-in kickstand for when it’s magnetically attached too, which allows you to watch videos, movies, or even take FaceTime calls. Plus, the 1.5-meter cable gives you the ability to plug in at more places thanks to its larger reach.

MagSafe Compatible: this MagSafe-compatible wireless charger is compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series phones. Faster and Easier: better heat management lets you charge your iPhone 13 from 0 to 100% in 2.5 hours. On Demand Kickstand: get more family FaceTime while you charge with built-in kickstand that’s there when you need it and folds away when you don’t The magnetic attraction is strong and will allow your phone to easily and securely snap on to the wireless charger. The charger can be used with caseless iPhone 13/12 series phone, an iPhone 13/12 series phone with a MagSafe compatible or HaloLock case, or an iPhone 13/12 series phone with a standard case and HaloLock Universal Ring. The attraction may not be as strong if using the charger with other cases.

