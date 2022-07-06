SK hynix’s latest 7,000MB/s 1TB Gen4 delivers affordable SSD storage at $127.50 (New low)

Justin Kahn -
$127.50
SK hynix PCIe 4.0 Platinum P41 affordable internal SSD

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering the latest model Platinum P41 1TB PCIe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $127.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is a solid 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on this model since it launched in May 2022. It delivers an affordable way to upgrade your battlestation with up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds that rival most of the more pricey models from the larger brands. This one features a PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 form-factor interface with SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache tech and access to the brand’s Macrium cloning software. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below. 

A more affordable solution comes by way of the brand’s latest Platinum P41 500GB model. While clearly this one won’t deliver the kind of storage capacity found above, it is a notable option to upgrade to a faster boot drive with the same specs otherwise and at a lower $105 price tag via Amazon. 

Then dive into some of our other highlight storage deals still live below:

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD features:

  • Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
  • Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

