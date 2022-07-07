Score 50% off Funko’s deluxe Baby Yoda with Canister collectible at $12 (Matching low)

Alongside the ongoing Woot sale, Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Deluxe Star Wars Mandalorian The Child with Canister for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today at over 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It sells for $24 at Walmart right now. This is a larger deluxe Funko POP figure set with the same adorable design and vinyl construction treatment. Measuring out at 4.5 inches tall, it features everyone’s favorite miniature Jedi atop a decorated display plate with an egg canister. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, Woot is also running a notable sale on collectible Funko figures right now. While you won’t find the model featured above, there are plenty of notable options starting from $7.50 including the Marvel Avengers Victory Shawarma Series, Minnie Mouse, more Star Wars models, and more. Everything is nearly organized for you in our roundup

While we are talking a galaxy far, far away, hit up this solid price drop on the R2-D2 edition Tamagotchi, then head over to our LEGO hub for some brick built Star Wars action. Alongside the first discounts on 2022 building sets, you’ll also want to check out the new AT-TE with Phase II Commander Cody as well as our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2022 Star Wars Advent Calendar

Funko POP! Star Wars The Child with Canister features:

The Child has found an egg canister. Though instructed not to touch things, like most younglings, the Child has other plans. Collect Pop! The Child-inspired bobblehead as the bounty for your Star Wars collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.15-inches tall.

