Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2022 Star Wars Advent Calendar with festive minifigs

At the start of the month, we got a sneak peak at a pair of the new LEGO Advent Calendars, and today a first look at the Star Wars version has arrived. Arriving alongside the other holiday countdowns on September 1, the latest Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2022 is packed with plenty of festive LEGO builds including sweater-clad R2 and C-3PO minifigures, a Santa Gonk Droid, and even a unique new Darth Vader.

The LEGO Group first teased a pair of its least exciting Advent Calendars with a summer catalog that dropped to ring in the month on June 1. Since then, it has seemed like only a matter of time before fans would get a first look at what the more popular Star Wars festive countdown had to offer, and today that has arrived.

As per usual with the typical holiday countdowns, this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar will include 24 different builds. Hidden behind cardboard doors in the packaging, each day builders young and small alike will be able to reveal and piece together a different model. There’s everything from minifigures to micro-scale builds of iconic ships, and now we have an idea of what to expect from this year’s version of the kit.

Back at Star Wars Celebration, the LEGO Group teased what will most likely be the fan-favorite aspect of the Advent Calendar with a beach-themed Darth Vader and accompanying sand castle build. That had set the tone of the entire kit being based around this Christmas in the summer theming, but now that the box art has been revealed it’s looking like fans will have a typical release for 2022.

Revealed ahead of its official showcase, we’re also seeing two of other exclusive figures. Both R2-D2 and C-3PO are getting the festive sweater treatment live we’ve seen from years past, with some pretty neat little designs. And while it isn’t technically a minifigure, there’s a Santa Gonk Droid that is easily going to be my favorite release of the batch.

As far as mini builds go, there’s plenty of scaled down versions of recently-released LEGO Star Wars sets. The Landspeeder is making yet another appearance in an Advent Calendar for what feels like the millionth consecutive year following its UCS debut back on May 4. There’s also a mini Bad Batch Shuttle to go alongside an AT-ST, Tie Interceptor, and T-16 Skyhopper. So far, only 11 of the 24 builds in the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar have actually been revealed from the box art, so there’s still something to look forward to from the full release.

One of the major changes this time around with the annual Advent Calendar is that the festive Star Wars set will be recieving a price increase. Much like we’re expecting to see from plenty of other sets come fall, this build will be increased from the typical $40 going rate up to $44.99. Stacking up to 329 pieces, it will release alongside the rest of the holiday countdown sets on September 1, following all of the other summer 2022 sets.

Speaking of, we’re still waiting to see what the Marvel side of the LEGO Advent Calendar action has to offer. 9to5Toys can report that it will be based around the Guardians of the Galaxy this time around, though the actual contents still have yet to be confirmed. So stay tuned for all of the details on that front.

Even though we’re still waiting to see what over half of the Advent Calendar builds will be, I am pretty excited about what the LEGO Star Wars team has come up with for 2022. After the past few years taking a more themed approach with all of the builds, it will be nice to return to a more broad coverage of the Star Wars galaxy with kits and minifigures from various properties. Let’s just hope that we get some models from Kenobi, Andor, and some of the other more recent properties.

Aside from the actual contents, the box art for the 2022 Advent Calendar very well could be revealing another aspect of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars lineup. There’s been a lot of back and forth between what the $529.99 set (75331) will stack up to when it drops later this year. Our most recent reports point more towards the UCS Razor Crest that was covered back in April.

But prior to that, we had thought that a Master Builder Series Endor could be on the table. That makes the scenery of this year’s Advent Calendar even more interesting, as you’ll see various details from an Ewok Village in the backdrop. It’s certainly a stretch to say that there’s any relation as of now, but this could very well be the first hint at what to expect from the largest LEGO Star Wars set of 2022.

