Wrap your Apple AirTag in Spigen’s leather-like Valentinus Clip Case for just $8 (Matching low)

Alongside ongoing deals on its Rugged Armor strap and card-style AirFit holder, the official Pigeon Amazon storefront is also now offering its Valentinus AirTag Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched at $20 back in April of last year and now fetches $25 directly from Spigen. However, it has more recently gone for $10 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. This one wraps your Apple item finder in a leather-like material with a snap closure to protect against bumps, drops, and scratches. It also features a carabiner-style clip so you can affix it to just about anything including keys, bags, wallets, and pet collars. Head below over to our launch coverage and down below for more details.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this Migeec 2-pack. This set delivers a very similar setup as the Spigen model, just with a silicone build and a much better overall value at $3.50 Prime shipped a piece. It certainly isn’t coming from a brand as well known as Spigen, but they will get the job done for less.

Alongside getting our first look at the new Nomad Horween leather AirTag keychain last month, we are also tracking solid price drop on Raptic’s unique combo lock case. Now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once previously, you can land this metal AirTag holder for $23.50, or 40% off the going rate, to provide a secure housing for your Apple item finder. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage.

Spigen Valentinus AirTag Case features:

Made of a durable layer of pleather and finely knitted to closure designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar

Secure button closure with cutouts to show off the AirTags

Comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere

Slim and sleek design to keep things bulk-free

Designed to stay compatible with the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!