Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker hits one of its best prices ever in all colors at $60 (Reg. $110)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker for $89.99 shipped, which is the lowest price we have tracked there all year. However, Bed Bath and Beyond has now dropped this model down to just $60 shipped. Regularly $110, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the K-Mini Plus model (all colorways are now at the heavily discounted price). Not to be confused with the standard Keurig K-Mini that is very likely to drop down to $59 or less for Prime Day, this one has a chrome drip tray, a pod storage unit, a strong brew button, and a removable water reservoir. It brews coffee, tea, and hot cocoa, as well as specialty and iced beverages in cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces alongside the particularly compact, countertop space-saving design. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the popular Keurig branding, consider the Chefman InstaCoffee Max instead. This model can handle all of your pod brewing in a similarly compact form-factor but can also work with your choice of ground beans alongside the included filter cup found in the box. It sells for $39 shipped on Amazon right now.

More of this weekend’s best kitchen and cooking deals:

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker perfectly brews coffee, tea, hot cocoa, specialty and iced beverages in any size cup from 6 oz. to 12 oz. Compact and portable design with full size features is ideal for small dwellings or on-the-go use. Portable, space-saving design with cord storage makes it great for small spaces, college dorms, offices, or vacation homes. Brews cup sizes from 6 oz. – 12 oz. and can accommodate most travel mugs.

