Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch AMD Ryzen 5 Edition sees first discount to $850

Amazon is now offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for $849.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 15% discount marks the first discount we’ve tracked for this model of Surface Laptop. This price is also matched at Best Buy. Microsoft has worked with AMD to produce an exclusive AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor for its latest device with 8GB of system memory to back it up for doing practically anything you want. The laptop can be opened effortlessly with one finger with the warm Alcantara material providing softness for your hands while working. The Surface Connect charging port, which can recharge the device to about 80% in an hour, is accompanied by the USB-A, USB-C, and headphone jack ports to round out the I/O. Head below for more.

You may want to spend some of your savings to pick up a USB-C hub to expand the I/O as you may find that the single USB-A and -C ports are limiting. One option is Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub which can be had for $35. This simple little hub connects to your USB-C port and will expand it out into two USB-A 3.0 ports, a single USB-C data port, micro/SD card reader, an HDMI output, and a USB-C power delivery input that can provide up to 85W of charging to your device if it supports PD. Weighing less than 5oz, this hub can slip easily into any laptop bag so it can be set up anywhere at any time.

If you’re looking for a more mobile device instead of a laptop, right now you can pick up Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699 which matches the 2022 low price and is only the third discount we’ve tracked. The M1 chip powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and includes Thunderbolt connectivity over the USB-C port.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB features:

Stand out on HD video calls backed by Studio Mics. Capture ideas on the vibrant PixelSense™ touchscreen. Surround yourself with immersive, theater-like Dolby Atmos® audio. Do it all with a perfect balance of sleek, ultra-thin design, and more speed, now up to 70% faster – with significantly longer battery life than before1. Two sizes. Two keyboard finishes. Plus, choice of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or exclusive AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface® Edition processors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!