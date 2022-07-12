Android app deals of the day: Peace, Death! 2, EZ Notes, Twilight Pro Unlock, REDDEN, more

Justin Kahn -
Joining everything in our Prime Day 2022 deal hub, all of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Highlights on the hardware side of things include OnePlus 10 Pro and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets as well as Samsung’s Tablet S8/+ and Galaxy Book alongside everything you’ll find right here. As for the apps, our collection features titles like REDDEN, Peace, Death! 2, EZ Notes, MAYATCH, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Prime Day 2022 is in full swing with rare deals on OnePlus 10 Pro alongside new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets as well as Z Fold and Flip 3 models. just be sure to also scope out offers on Samsung’s Tablet S8/+ and Galaxy Book, this deal on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet, and everything else in our Prime Day 2022 deal hub

In a place beyond time and space, the Reapers formed an independent Union so they wouldn’t have to answer to the Horsemen of the Apocalypse anymore. With no acceptable candidate for the position of Union leader, the atmosphere at the Union has descended into blissful anarchy, which is not great for productivity. Fortunately, a new Reaper gets hired as a Sorter one day – you.

