HyperX gets in on Prime Day discounts with headsets, USB microphones, more from $35

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsHyperXPrime Day 2022
Save now From $35

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number HyperX PC peripherals including keyboards, headsets, and more on sale. One of the best ways to save today is with the Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset at $84.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $120 to $140 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen outside of a drop to $80 in December. Delivering a 2.4GHz wireless connection, this headset is compatible with both PC and PlayStation, which means that both computer-based and console gamers can enjoy it. The Cloud Flight also packs up to 30 hours of use per charge, a detachable microphone, and more. Keep reading for additional HyperX discounts.

More HyperX deals:

Once you’re done browsing through the HyperX deals found above, you’ll want to check out our dedicated Prime Day hub for all the other ways you can save. Also, swing by our PC gaming guide for additional discounts surrounding your battlestation ranging from graphics cards to other peripherals, desktops, GPUs, monitors, and much more.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Escape the limits of cable connections and roam free with the wireless HyperX Cloud Flight. With a solid, gaming-grade wireless connection, incredible 30-hour battery life, and signature HyperX comfort, Cloud Flight allows you to play uninterrupted for longer. The closed cup design helps keep you immersed, while the durable steel slider and high-quality construction mean it’s built to withstand daily wear and tear. This headset is PC, PS4, and PS4 pro ready with a 2.4GHz wireless connection. The ear cups rotate 90° to rest comfortably around your neck during breaks, and feature convenient controls for LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. The detachable noise-cancelling mic helps ensure that your communications are heard crystal clear, and Cloud Flight has been certified by TeamSpeak and Discord.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
HyperX Prime Day 2022

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Talk with teammates using HyperX’s CloudX Chat He...
Prime Day Razer gaming peripherals from $15: Kaira Pro ...
HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earb...
PlayStation DualSense controllers see second notable Am...
Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker re...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black captures 4K60/1080p240 this s...
Ember temp. control smart mug with charging coaster now...
Save 30% on Greenworks 40V electric mowers, pressure wa...
Load more...
Show More Comments