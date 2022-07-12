Kingston’s DataTraveler Max USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drives hit best prices ever from $38, more

For today and tomorrow only, as part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is offering some brand new lows on Kingston storage devices. Alongside the best price ever on its 2,000MB/s portable SSD from $110, we are now tracking its 256GB Kingston DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $62, today’s deal is a major 40% price drop at about $10 under our previous for the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. We are big fans of this flash drive around here and we are also tracking all-time low prices at $67.82 and $110.99 on the 512GB and 1TB, respectively. Alongside delivering USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB support in a keychain-sized device, you’re looking at 1,000MB/s speeds that rivals the best portable SSD models out there. Head below for more Kingston Prime Day deals.

As we mentioned above, Kingston’s 2,000MB/s1TB Portable SSD is now at the all-time low as well if you’re looking for something more substantial than the flash drive above. This model easily undercuts the big name brands in this space with faster speeds and an included rubber protection sleeve with an even lower price point right now.

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Kingston’s DataTraveler Max is a high performance Type-C USB flash drive leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. DT Max delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

