Prime Day brings new all-time low to Wyze gear: Plug $8, Bulb Color $11, much more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of Wyze smart home deals from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Out of all the Wyze products on sale, one that’s particularly notable is the Wyze Plug. It’s down to $8.30 today from a normal $12 going rate, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in with both Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as compatibility with IFTTT, this smart plug is about as budget-friendly as it gets for being this feature-packed. Wyze Plug is also compact and doesn’t require a hub to function, instead connecting directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below to find the other Wyze Prime Day deals available.

More Wyze Prime Day deals:

Be sure to check out the other smart home deals that we’ve found so far during Amazon’s Prime Day 48-hour sale. There’s quite a lot to unpack, including August’s popular HomeKit smart lock at a new low of $150, as well as Anker eufy Security Prime Day deals from $80, and new lows on Govee smart lighting products.

Wyze Plug features:

Command your home with your voice: Works with Alexa and the Google Assistant so it’s easier said and done.

Certified for Humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Control your home from anywhere: Turn them on or off remotely with the Wyze app.

