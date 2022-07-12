Govee’s RGBIC Neon Rope Light pairs with Razer Chroma at new low of $46 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Govee’s official Amazon storefront is delivering a wide-ranging sale across many of its product lines. Our top pick is the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for $46.99 shipped. For comparison, this rope light has gone for $80 recently and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Leveraging RGBIC technology, you can enjoy multiple colors being displayed across the rope light at one time. This allows you to leverage the new Razer Synapse 3/Chroma integration for a uniquely immersive gaming setup as well as pair it with music to get the beats pumpin’ at your next party. Head below for more of our favorite Govee Prime Day deals.

Govee Prime Day discounts:

Since several of the products discounted today pair with Razer’s Synapse 3 desktop software for Chroma integration, you’ll want to check out what other PC peripherals are on sale from the gaming company to further upgrade your desk setup. For starters, the BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Keyboard is down to $140 from its normal $230 going rate, saving $90 and delivering one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Then, there’s the Kraken V3 HyperSense wired USB headset on sale for $95 from $130 as well. Also, don’t forget about Elgato’s Ring Light that’s down to $150 from $200 to add extra illumination to your streams too. Once you check all those discounts out, give our Prime Day 2022 hub a look to find all the other ways you can save on gaming or home office upgrades this year.

Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light features:

Add expressive and customizable neon rope light looks to game room, living room, bedroom and more for an exciting DIY lighting experience.With IP67 water resistance, our neon rope light can be used outdoors as well.(Note:the adapter and control box are not waterproof).

Let your imagination run alright with Govee RGBIC technology. Set more color at one time on the bendable neon rope light and also display flowing, animated multi-color effects based on nature, holidays, and emotions.

Elevate your party, gaming time with neon lights, which uses a built-in mic to detect, music & gaming audio and match with effects that react in real time for thrilling home entertainment, enjoy a fantastic moments. Add more fun to your bedside, wall decor.

