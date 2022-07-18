PlayStation Plus subs now 33% off: 1-yr. for $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $39.99 with free digital delivery (US accounts only). Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked in several months and the best deal available since Sony overhauled the service and combined it with PlayStation Now. Reports suggest this PS Plus subscription will stack onto and essentially turn into the new base tier PlayStation Plus Essential membership. Sony says “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.” You can check out the conversion chart on this page for more details. Head below for more.

The PlayStation Plus Essential tier delivers everything PS Plus always has – digital game deals, online multiplayer, and access to the monthly fee game library (here are the now live July titles). If you want to get in on the new game streaming library, you’ll need to upgrade to a premium PS Plus membership, details of which and the games available there can be found right here.

Here are all of today’s best console game deals and the official release date for the highly-anticipated God of War Ragnarök. Sony also unleashed details on the special edition releases, pre-order information, and a brand new trailer this morning for Kratos’ next adventure. Everything is waiting for you in today’s coverage.

