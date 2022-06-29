July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

With its new overhauled online streaming service now available worldwide, Sony has now taken to its official blog to detail the next PlayStation Plus free games. After seeing God of War get the free treatment this month ahead of this year’s expected sequel release, the July freebies are set to go live next week headlined by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 and PS5 alongside The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon. Head below for more details.

Next PlayStation Plus free games unveiled

With the next PlayStation Plus free games list now out in the wild, that means the clock is ticking on the June freebies. Be sure to claim this month’s titles, including God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl before the next freebies go live on July 5, 2022. As per usual, you’ll need to at least be a tier 1 PlayStation Plus member to score and keep the monthly game collection.

Alongside Arcadegeddon that regularly fetches $27 on PSN and the normally $40 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (also available for streaming with PS Plus Extra subscription), the next PlayStation Plus free games are headlined by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The latest entry in the long-running IP goes for $35 in physical form on Amazon and will be available to download for free on PSN starting next week.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of Sony’s new Inzone H9 and H3 PS5 and PC headsets, then head over to this morning’s console roundup for all today’s best game deals including Bayonetta & Vanquish, Among Us, Mega Man X, It Takes Two, and much more.

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time features:

Next PlayStation Plus free games: An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways. And you’ll not only play as the wumping, jumping, marsupial duo: experience things from different perspectives with the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex. Play as Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, or Dr. Neo Cortex and battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!