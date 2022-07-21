Amazon now offers over 40% off its Wag dog food and treats with deals starting from $5.50

Justin Kahn -
41% off From $5.50

Amazon is now offering up to 41% off a range of its Wag pet essentials. The deals start from just over $5.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and include everything from wet and dry dog food to freeze-dried treats, human-grade biscuits, food topper, and more. You’ll also find some goodies for your kitties on sale alongside even deeper deals when you opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the individual listing pages. Just remember, if you do take that route, to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You can learn more about Amazon’s Wag brand food and treats in our feature right here and be sure to head below for some top picks from today’s sale. 

Amazon Wag dog food/treat deals:

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on the 2-pack of waterproof Smartish Pet Collar AirTag Holders at $10 alongside a number of other Apple locator accessories. Just be sure to check out our recent launch coverage of the new Belkin multifunction clip model that works nicely with pet collars and much more.  

Amazon Human Grade Organic Biscuit features:

  • Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, human grade dog biscuits
  • Includes Omega-3 fatty acids to help support immune system and joints
  • Vitamin B6 helps support your dog’s nervous system and brain function
  • Fiber helps support digestive function
  • Feed as a treat, training aid, or reward for your dog
  • Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385
  • An Amazon Brand

