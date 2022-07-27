ESR’s magnetic iPad Pro/Air Rebound keyboard cases with track pad now start from $97.50

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air with the 10.9- and 11-inch models at $97.74 and the 12.9-inch variant at $135.99 shipped. Regularly $115 and $160 respectively, like they fetch directly from ESR, this is the lowest price we can find and well under the $161 to $299 first-party Apple options. The ESR Rebound keyboard case delivers a magnetic floating cantilever stand, a multi-touch track pad, color backlit keys, and more. You’ll also find shortcut buttons that let “you snap that screenshot, control your audio, or go back to the home screen from the keyboard.” More details below.

The iPad keyboard case deals certainly don’t end there, if you’re looking for a higher-end option you’ll find some particularly notable deals waiting in the list below:

Then be sure to dice into our recent hands-on review of the Noblessa DODOcase that wraps your iPad in luxury leather and suede with debossed branding. Not to mention the refreshed HoverBar Duo iPad stand from Twelve South that launched earlier this month. All of the details you need on that one are waiting in our coverage right here.

ESR Rebound Magnetic iPad Keyboard Case features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 (2021/2020/2018); models: A2378, A2379, A2461, A2462, A2229, A2069, A2232, A2233, A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case

Easy-Set Magnetic Stand: the floating cantilever design allows your iPad Pro 12.9 to float stylishly over your keyboard and gives you the perfect angle just by opening the case

Navigate Quickly and Easily: the precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support lets you browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed

